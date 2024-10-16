Doctors urge women to look beyond lumps for breast cancer symptoms

October is celebrated as breast cancer awareness month.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in India. With a high mortality rate, it is a major public health concern in the country.

As per a recent ICMR study, breast cancer cases and deaths are expected to rise in India by 2045.

However, the key is to detect the cancer in its early stages to help boost treatment outcomes as well as survival rates, said the experts.

“Although most common presentation in breast cancer is lump in the breast, it can also present as swelling or lumps under the arm or near the collarbone, nipple discharge (clear, bloody, or yellowish), changes in skin over breast (dimpled, thickened, or appear like an orange peel),” Dr. Abhishek Shankar, Assistant Professor, Department of Radiation Oncology, Dr BR Ambedkar Institute Rotary Cancer Hospital at AIIMS, Delhi, said.