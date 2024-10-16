Doctors urge women to look beyond lumps for breast cancer symptoms

While the most common presentation in breast cancer is a lump in the breast, it can occur even without any noticeable symptoms, said doctors on Tuesday while urging for self-examination and screening.
October is celebrated as breast cancer awareness month.
Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in India. With a high mortality rate, it is a major public health concern in the country.
As per a recent ICMR study, breast cancer cases and deaths are expected to rise in India by 2045.
However, the key is to detect the cancer in its early stages to help boost treatment outcomes as well as survival rates, said the experts.
“Although most common presentation in breast cancer is lump in the breast, it can also present as swelling or lumps under the arm or near the collarbone, nipple discharge (clear, bloody, or yellowish), changes in skin over breast (dimpled, thickened, or appear like an orange peel),” Dr. Abhishek Shankar, Assistant Professor, Department of Radiation Oncology, Dr BR Ambedkar Institute Rotary Cancer Hospital at AIIMS, Delhi, said.
“Redness or rash over skin over breast or nipple, inverted nipple, changes in breast size and shape and pain in breast” are also symptoms of the deadly cancer, the doctor added.
As per ICMR, breast cancer cases account for 28.2 per cent of all female cancers in India in 2022. The five-year survival rate for breast cancer in India is 66.4 per cent.
Breast cancer can be early detected and early diagnosed. It can be early detected with screening tests and mammography is the standard recommended screening test that gives mortality advantage. As per the United States Preventive Services Task Force updated guidelines in 2024, it is recommended to start at 40 years of age after every 2 years.
“One can have breast cancer even without any noticeable symptoms. That is why the role of screening through mammograms or breast MRI is important, as it has been shown to reduce mortality by over 30 per cent,” Dr. Divya Sehra Consultant – Gynaecologic Oncology, Manipal Hospital Dwarka, New Delhi said.