Rains: Stalin honours cleanliness workers

The event saw the participation of Tamil Nadu Minister for Municipal Administration KN Nehru, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P Sekar Babu, Chennai Mayor Priya, and other government officials.

According to a press release, CM Stalin also inspected stormwater drain works in several low-lying areas of the city, for which Rs 1.4 crore has been allocated. These stormwater drains are crucial to managing rainwater accumulation in localities such as Kolathur, Venus Nagar, Ganesh Nagar, Selvi Nagar, and Mahaveer Nagar during the ongoing monsoon.

The Chief Minister also reviewed key projects undertaken by the Water Resources Department. Among them is a Rs 44 crore project to widen Retteri Lake and enhance its water capacity, along with the construction of a 3.5 km perimeter wall to prevent overflow. Additionally, Stalin reviewed a Rs 91.36 crore project to upgrade the Thanikachalam Nagar drain in Ayanavaram and Madhavaram areas. He urged officials to expedite the completion of these projects to prevent flooding during heavy rains.

In a humanitarian gesture, the Chief Minister also donated essential items, including two computers, a printer, and two steel cupboards, worth Rs 2 lakh, to 70 differently-abled children at the CSI Puthuir Special School in Perambur, reinforcing his government’s commitment to inclusive welfare.

The measures highlight the Tamil Nadu government’s proactive approach to addressing challenges posed by the monsoon, ensuring both the well-being of frontline workers and the resilience of city infrastructure.