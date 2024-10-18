Tamilisai questions utilization of Rs 40,000 cr for SWDs

Former state BJP chief and ex-Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday expressed concerns over Chennai’s monsoon preparedness, despite the absence of waterlogging following recent rains. Speaking at a medical camp in Virugambakkam, Tamilisai urged the Tamil Nadu government to adopt a long-term strategy to address recurring issues caused by the monsoon. Former state BJP chief and ex-Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday expressed concerns over Chennai’s monsoon preparedness, despite the absence of waterlogging following recent rains. Speaking at a medical camp in Virugambakkam, Tamilisai urged the Tamil Nadu government to adopt a long-term strategy to address recurring issues caused by the monsoon.

While acknowledging the improvement in handling waterlogging this year, Tamilisai emphasized the need for transparency in the completion of rainwater drainage projects. “We lack comprehensive information regarding the extent of completion of rainwater drainage works and how much of the Rs 40,000 crore budget for it has been utilized,” she told the media, as quoted by Daily Thanthi.

In addition to calling for better infrastructure planning, Tamilisai highlighted the BJP state unit’s efforts during the monsoon, noting that the party had organized special medical camps and that volunteers were providing assistance through social media platforms.

Tamilisai also raised concerns about public fines related to vehicle parking on the Velachery flyover during heavy rains. “Initially, we were told that no fines would be imposed. However, we now hear that the government has arranged to charge for parking on the flyover,” she remarked, urging the authorities to reconsider fines for those who parked their vehicles there as a precautionary measure.

The former governor’s statements come as Chennai faces ongoing challenges during the monsoon season, and her calls for accountability and long-term planning add to the growing discourse around the city’s infrastructure needs.