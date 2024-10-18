BJP alleges Rs 100 cr scam in toor dal procurement

Addressing the media, Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson ANS Prasad revealed that the scam centers around a tender floated by the TNCSC on September 10, 2024, to supply toor dal and palmolein through the Public Distribution System (PDS). According to Prasad, 16 companies participated in the tender for toor dal, and 8 companies submitted proposals for palmolein.

Prasad alleged that Indian toor dal, quoted at Rs 133 per kg by a company called ‘Agrico,’ was overlooked in favor of substandard Canadian yellow lentils. “Rajini Exports proposed to supply 18,000 metric tonnes of imported toor dal at Rs 137.89 per kg, while ‘CP Foods’ offered 12,000 metric tonnes of Canadian yellow lentils at Rs 138.40 per kg,” Prasad said. Instead of negotiating for the better-quality Indian toor dal, TNCSC officials accepted the Canadian yellow lentils at a negotiated price of Rs 131 per kg, he claimed.

The BJP leader further accused the officials of colluding with contractors, stating, “The Managing Director of TNCSC, under the guise of negotiation, sealed the tender on September 16, 2024, for five companies, procuring 51,000 metric tonnes of substandard pulses. This has led to a loss of at least Rs 100 crore as the state could have secured Indian toor dal at a lower price.”

Prasad criticized the quality of Canadian yellow lentils, asserting that Indian toor dal is far superior, and the procurement could have been negotiated at a more favorable price. He called on Chief Minister MK Stalin to address the alleged shortage of pulses and palmolein in ration shops, investigate the toor dal procurement tender, and ensure the distribution of quality ration items to the public.

The BJP’s allegations come amidst growing concerns over food distribution in the state, with the party urging swift government action to maintain transparency and quality in the public distribution system.