Cop apologises in Human Rights Commission

In a case concerning controversial remarks made by Chennai Police Commissioner S. Arun, a formal apology has been submitted on his behalf to the Tamil Nadu State Human Rights Commission. The issue arose following Arun's statement, "Rowdies will be taught a lesson in a language they understand," which was perceived as an aggressive stance against criminal elements.

Arun assumed office as Chennai’s Police Commissioner on July 8 and issued the warning during an interview. Soon after, several notorious criminals were killed in police encounters, including Armstrong, who was accused in the murder case of the Tamil Nadu Bahujan Samaj Party leader. Following this, two other notorious criminals, ‘Kaaka Thoppu’ Balaji and ‘Seizing’ Raja, were also shot dead in encounters.

In addition to these encounters, senior police officers, including Assistant Commissioner Elangovan, visited the homes of rowdies and warned their families. In one instance, Elangovan reportedly told the wife of a rowdy in Thiruvottiyur, “If your husband is caught in a murder case with a knife, it will result in an encounter, and his limbs will be broken.”

These incidents prompted the Tamil Nadu State Human Rights Commission to initiate legal action against the Assistant Commissioner and the officers involved. The Commission also summoned Commissioner Arun to appear before it on October 14.

In response to the summons, Additional Advocate General Ravindran appeared before Judge Manikumar on behalf of Commissioner Arun. During the hearing, senior advocate Wilson submitted a formal apology on behalf of the Commissioner for his remarks.