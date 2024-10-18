Gold price rises by Rs 640 per sovereign

The price of gold saw a significant rise in Chennai on Friday, with an increase of Rs 640 per sovereign, bringing the price to Rs 57,920 per sovereign. The cost per gram of gold also increased by Rs 80, now standing at Rs 7,240 per gram. This marks a noticeable upward trend in gold prices over the past week. On 17th October 2024, the price of a sovereign was Rs 57,280, while on 16th October, it was Rs 57,120. Earlier in the week, on 15th and 14th October, gold was priced at Rs 56,760 and Rs 56,960 per sovereign respectively.

Meanwhile, the price of silver also saw an increase of Rs 2 per gram, with the current price being Rs 105 per gram. Silver has remained relatively stable in the last few days, holding at Rs 103 per gram from 13th to 17th October 2024. The consistent rise in gold and silver prices reflects ongoing fluctuations in the global precious metals market.