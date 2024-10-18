Karthik Subbaraj all praise for Snake & Ladders

Karthik Subbaraj shared insights about the series, discussing his experience working with a promising young cast and the premise of the show. He explained that Snakes & Ladders is a standalone series with its own distinct storyline and characters, centred around ordinary kids placed in extraordinary situations.

With a gripping narrative where danger lurks at every turn, the Tamil dark humor thriller series draws its inspiration from the classic game. Talking about his experience working on the series, Karthik Subbaraj heaped praise on the young ensemble for their sheer dedication and enthusiasm, highlighting, “The kids were prepared for their part long before the cameras rolled, eager and enthusiastic about their roles in the series. They found joy in every moment of being a part of the project. They brought a fresh energy and authenticity to their roles, making the characters feel real and relatable.”

Produced by Kalyan Subramanian under the banner of A Stone Bench Production, Snakes & Ladders is created by Kamala Alchemis and Dhivakar Kamal, and directed by Ashok Veerappan, Bharath Muralidharan, and Kamala Alchemis. The series features Naveen Chandra alongside Nandha, Manoj Bharathiraja, Muthukumar, Srinda, Sreejith Ravi, M. S. Samrith, S. Surya Ragaveshwar, S. Suryakumar, Tarun Yuvraaj, and Sasha Bharen in pivotal roles. It is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video, starting October 18, in Tamil, with dubs in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi languages, making it accessible to a wider audience.