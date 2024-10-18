Chennai Rains: Drainage clogs, A crisis of civic negligence

Chennai, once known for its efficient stormwater management system, is now facing the recurring challenge of drainage clogs during monsoon seasons. This year is no exception, as the city grapples with overflowing drains and waterlogged streets, a direct consequence of indiscriminate waste disposal by residents. The problem, though chronic, is largely avoidable, experts say. Chennai, once known for its efficient stormwater management system, is now facing the recurring challenge of drainage clogs during monsoon seasons. This year is no exception, as the city grapples with overflowing drains and waterlogged streets, a direct consequence of indiscriminate waste disposal by residents. The problem, though chronic, is largely avoidable, experts say.

Plastic and Medical Waste Worsening the Problem

The rampant dumping of non-biodegradable waste, especially plastic and medical refuse, into drainage systems is one of the major culprits. “Plastic bags, bottles, and even medical waste are choking the drains. It’s alarming that people aren’t aware of the impact their actions have on the city’s infrastructure,” says Arun Kumar, a civic engineer.

Despite continuous awareness drives, the situation hasn’t improved. Drains, which are designed to carry rainwater, are often blocked by piles of garbage. “It’s frustrating to see people throw away plastic as if it’s going to magically disappear. What they don’t realize is that this waste blocks the flow of water, causing floods even after moderate rainfall,” notes Meena, an environmental activist.

Lack of Awareness and Discipline

One of the key issues is the lack of awareness and discipline among many residents. “People need to understand the difference between biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste. There is no system of segregation in many households, and that’s leading to this mess,” explains Ravi Shankar, a local waste management consultant.

In some areas, clogged drains are also filled with hazardous medical waste. “It’s shocking that some clinics and households discard used syringes, masks, and gloves into the drainage system. This not only worsens the clogging but also poses a significant health risk,” highlights Dr. Lakshmi, a healthcare professional.

A Call for Change

The issue requires not just better waste management systems, but also a change in civic behavior. “No system can function if people aren’t disciplined. There must be stringent penalties for dumping waste into drains. At the same time, authorities should enhance public awareness about waste disposal,” suggests Priya Menon, a social activist.

It’s time for the residents of Chennai to realize the long-term consequences of their actions. While authorities can work to unclog drains, it is the collective responsibility of the people to ensure that the waste they generate doesn’t worsen the city’s flooding crisis.

“Chennai is a city with a rich history and vibrant culture. We need to protect it, not by just relying on the government, but by acting responsibly as citizens. Waste segregation and proper disposal should become a way of life,” concludes Ravi Shankar.

If Chennai is to tackle its perennial flooding problem, it will require both infrastructural improvements and a heightened sense of responsibility from its citizens.