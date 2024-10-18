AIADMK is united, says EPS

Addressing media reports that suggested a potential re-induction of Panneerselvam, Sasikala, and her nephew T T V Dhinakaran, EPS said, “The claim that six senior leaders of AIADMK met me to discuss their re-entry is an outright lie. There is no such meeting, and we are not considering their return.”

No Room for Factionalism

Palaniswami made it clear that expelled leaders like Panneerselvam and Sasikala, who once held prominent positions in the party, are not even primary members now. “Their functioning as separate entities should not be misinterpreted as a split within AIADMK,” he asserted. He emphasized that the party is moving forward as a unified entity and has no intention of revisiting past leadership disputes.

AIADMK’s Future Vision

The AIADMK General Secretary highlighted the party’s vision for the future, focusing on strengthening its grassroots presence and gearing up for the upcoming elections. “Our priority is to build on the foundation laid by our late leaders, M G Ramachandran (MGR) and J Jayalalithaa, and ensure that AIADMK continues to serve the people of Tamil Nadu,” EPS said.

The party’s leadership has been firm in rejecting any possibility of reconciliation with Panneerselvam and Sasikala, whose expulsion followed internal strife and leadership struggles after Jayalalithaa’s passing. In recent years, AIADMK has seen various factions emerge, but Palaniswami insists that the party is now more unified than ever.

“Our focus is on the future and on addressing the issues faced by the people of Tamil Nadu. AIADMK has a responsibility to its supporters, and we will not let internal distractions derail our mission,” Palaniswami added, signaling a clear end to any discussions about welcoming back the former members.

A Message to the Cadre

On the occasion of the party’s Foundation Day, Palaniswami encouraged the party cadre to stay united and work towards victory in the upcoming elections. He urged them to focus on the principles of AIADMK and its legacy of governance, while disregarding rumors of factionalism or disunity.

“We have stood strong for 53 years, and we will continue to stand strong in the future. AIADMK belongs to the people of Tamil Nadu, and we will always prioritize their welfare,” Palaniswami concluded.