Japanese honour for trio

TAKAHASHI Muneo, Consul-General of Japan in Chennai presented the Foreign Minister’s Commendation Award for FY2024 conferred on K. Asok Kumar, Director, Institute of Japanese Studies, Alumni Society of AOTS, Trivandrum Centre, Subramaniam Haribabu, Shihan,

President and Technical Director, Shorei-kan Karate-do-Asia H.Q. and Ryu Kyu Kobudo Hozonkai India, H.Q. and Chilaka Sriramulu Rajagopal, Vice-President, the

Tamil Nadu Judo Association. K. Asok Kumar was presented the award for his

contribution to the promotion of Japanese language in India through teaching Japanese language to many students in Kerala and other parts of the country.

Subramaniam Haribabu was presented the award for the promotion of Japanese culture in India through teaching martial arts Karate and Kobudo to many students in Tamil Nadu and others parts of the country.

Chilaka Sriramulu Rajagopal for his contribution to the promotion of Judo in India through teaching martial

arts Judo to many students in Tamil Nadu and other parts of the country.

In the presentation ceremony, October 16 at the Consulate-General of Japan, Chennai,

TAKAHASHI Muneo, Consul-General commended the achievements of the three recipients, and expressed his

deepest respect for their contribution in promoting Japanese culture and friendly relations between our two countries and

hope that they would continue to play an important role in further strengthening mutual understanding between Japan and India.