EPS criticises DMK govt for Interference in SHRC affairs

Leader of the Opposition and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) took a sharp dig at the DMK government, accusing Chief Minister M.K. Stalin of using the police force as a political tool. Palaniswami condemned the government’s alleged interference in the affairs of the Tamil Nadu State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) by transferring a key police official involved in sensitive investigations.

EPS pointed to the transfer of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) M. Sundaresan, who was part of the SHRC investigation team, as an example of the government undermining the Commission’s autonomy. Sundaresan had submitted reports concerning cases of custodial torture involving two accused in the murder of a retired police inspector. He had also filed a report on the encounters of three history-sheeters allegedly involved in the murder of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Armstrong.

Following these reports, the DMK regime transferred DSP Sundaresan to the Prohibition Enforcement Wing in Mayiladuthurai. Another police official was then deputed to the SHRC, but the Commission reportedly did not allow him to take charge, raising concerns about the government’s intentions.

“This chain of events sows seeds of doubt whether the DSP, who was transferred out of Chennai, had filed reports that went against the interests of the ruling government,” Palaniswami remarked. He further accused the DMK government of trying to “snatch away the rights” of the SHRC.

“I strongly condemn the Chief Minister and his government for interfering in the affairs of the SHRC,” EPS said, citing media reports as evidence of the government’s attempts to influence the Commission’s work.

EPS’s criticism highlights growing concerns about the independence of autonomous bodies like the SHRC under the current regime. The AIADMK leader’s statements have escalated political tensions as both parties prepare for upcoming electoral battles in the state.