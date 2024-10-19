OPS flays Edappadi, Calls for reunion of AIADMK

O. Panneerselvam, coordinator of the AIADMK Workers’ Rights Retrieval Committee, sharpened his attack against AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) following Palaniswami’s statement that there is no possibility for the re-entry of expelled party functionaries. Panneerselvam pointed to the recent electoral losses under EPS’s leadership as evidence that the people of Tamil Nadu no longer support him.

Panneerselvam accused Palaniswami of betraying those who helped him rise to power, stating, “The people of the state are not willing to believe a traitor like him. He backstabbed those who recommended him for the Chief Minister’s post.” He added that Palaniswami’s disloyalty had caused a significant erosion of AIADMK’s voter base, which he claimed had fallen from 45% to 20% since the party was built by the late leader Jayalalithaa.

The remarks come in response to Palaniswami’s statements made during the 53rd AIADMK Foundation Day celebration at the party headquarters on Thursday. The AIADMK general secretary made it clear that there was no chance for expelled leaders to return to the party, instructing the media not to raise the issue of a ‘reunion’ again.

Panneerselvam emphasized the need for the AIADMK to unite and restore its former strength, urging party members to come together under a leader with integrity. “If the party comes together, a well-cultured person should head the party,” he said.

He concluded by appealing to AIADMK members to uphold the vision of late leader Jayalalithaa, stating that the party must continue to serve the people of Tamil Nadu for generations to come.