Over 74,000 people book govt express buses for Deepavali travel

In preparation for the upcoming Diwali festival, over 74,000 people have already made advance bookings on government express buses. To accommodate this high demand, more than 5,000 special buses will be deployed to ensure smooth travel for passengers.

This year, Diwali will be celebrated on the 31st of October, and the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) has seen a significant surge in ticket bookings. Travelers have been reserving their seats through the official website www.tnstc.in and at ticket booking centers.

As of now, 74,882 passengers have pre-booked their tickets for travel on the 29th and 30th of October. In response, the TNSTC will announce the schedule for the additional 5,000 special buses in the coming days, according to transport officials.