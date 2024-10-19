Omission of ‘Dravidam’ from Tamil Thai Vazhthu at Governor’s Event Sparks Political Controversy

A political storm erupted in Tamil Nadu on Friday after a crucial line in the Tamil Thai Vazhthu, the state’s official invocation song, was omitted during the golden jubilee celebration of Doordarshan. The line in question, which pays tribute to the pride of ‘Dravidam’, was conspicuously missing, leading to widespread political backlash. The omission occurred during a live telecast of the event, where the line “Thekkanamum Adisirandha Dravidar Nal Thirunadum” (a tribute to the vibrant land of Dravidians) was skipped by the performing troupe.

The incident triggered sharp reactions from political leaders, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who took to social media to express his displeasure. In a strongly worded message posted on X (formerly Twitter), Stalin said, “Governor or Aryan? Chanting the Tamil Thai Vaalthu after omitting the word ‘Dravidam’ is tantamount to violating the law of Tamil Nadu. A person who does not act in accordance with the law and acts according to his whims and fancies does not deserve to hold the office.”

The Chief Minister further criticized Governor R N Ravi, accusing him of deliberately insulting Tamil Nadu and its people by fostering an “allergy towards Dravidam”. Stalin questioned if the Governor would propose skipping words in the national anthem next, adding, “The union government must immediately recall the governor who is deliberately insulting Tamil Nadu and the sentiments of the state people.”

The omission of ‘Dravidam’ during the Tamil Thai Vazhthu has fueled tensions between the state government and Governor Ravi, whose relationship has been strained by ideological differences in the past. The omission, seen by many as a deliberate act, has drawn condemnation from political parties and cultural groups alike.

Chief Minister Stalin emphasized that the omission of ‘Dravidam’ violated the state’s cultural ethos and accused the Governor of attempting to impose Hindi on the state under the pretext of celebrations. Stalin’s comments echoed broader concerns in Tamil Nadu, a state known for its linguistic pride and resistance to any perceived attempts to impose Hindi or dilute the Dravidian identity.

The event, intended to celebrate 50 years of Doordarshan’s service, instead turned into a flashpoint for a debate over cultural and linguistic identity in Tamil Nadu. The omission of ‘Dravidam’ from the Tamil Thai Vazhthu has reignited discussions on the importance of Dravidian identity in Tamil Nadu’s socio-political landscape.

The incident has placed Governor R N Ravi in the spotlight, with demands for his recall growing louder. Many see this as part of a broader pattern of disagreements between the Governor and the state government, particularly on matters related to language and culture. The controversy has once again underscored the deep-rooted sentiments around Dravidian identity in Tamil Nadu, a state where politics and language are intricately linked.

As the situation develops, the omission of a single word from a song has highlighted the enduring power of cultural symbols in Tamil Nadu’s political discourse. The immediate future will likely see increased political maneuvering as both sides respond to the growing outcry.