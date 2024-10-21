Doctor, 5 labourers killed in terror attack in J&K

The unidentified terrorists carried out the attack when the labourers and other staff working on the tunnel project at Gund in Ganderbal had returned to their camp late in the evening, the officials said.

They said the terrorists — believed to be at least two — opened indiscriminate fire on the group of labourers that included both locals and non-locals.

While two labourers died on the spot, three others and the doctor succumbed to their injuries subsequently, the officials said, adding that five people are undergoing treatment for injuries.