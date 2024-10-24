Chennai gears up for Diwali shopping rush

With just a few days left for Diwali, Chennai’s major shopping hubs such as T. Nagar, Purasawalkam, and Tambaram are witnessing heavy crowds as residents flock to buy clothes, sweets, and festive essentials. In response, the city’s police have heightened security and implemented traffic regulations to manage the rush.

Speaking about the preparations, a senior police official said, “We anticipate a significant increase in footfall over the weekend, especially in areas like Ranganathan Street. To ensure safety and smooth traffic flow, additional security arrangements have been made.”

Chennai Police Commissioner Arun personally supervised the arrangements last week and assured that necessary steps have been taken to handle the festive crowds. “We have deployed police personnel at all major shopping areas. In T. Nagar, a watchtower will be set up to monitor crowd movement, and more officers are on the ground to prevent incidents like pickpocketing,” said the Commissioner.

In addition to maintaining law and order, the police are also focused on traffic management. “Traffic restrictions will be enforced at key points to avoid congestion, and we urge people to cooperate with the authorities,” added the Commissioner.

Shoppers have been advised to remain cautious, especially regarding personal belongings and children. “We request people to stay alert, especially in crowded areas. Pickpockets are active during such times, so we ask the public to take care of their valuables,” said a police officer stationed at Purasawalkam.

With the city buzzing with festive energy, residents are urged to plan their shopping trips wisely and stay vigilant to ensure a safe and joyful Diwali celebration.