Passenger kills bus conductor in city

A tragic altercation over a bus ticket led to the death of an MTC conductor on Thursday night. The incident occurred when J Jagan Kumar, 52, a conductor from Little Mount in Saidapet, was on duty on the 46-G route between MKB Nagar and Koyambedu. He reportedly asked passenger V Govindan, 53, from Madhanur near Vellore, to buy a ticket.

According to witnesses, the situation quickly escalated into a physical fight. Govindan allegedly assaulted Jagan Kumar, repeatedly hitting him. Both men were rushed to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital following the altercation. Unfortunately, Jagan Kumar was declared dead upon arrival, while Govindan is receiving treatment at a government hospital.

In response to the incident, Aminjikarai police have arrested Govindan and charged him with murder. The incident has sparked anger among MTC employees, leading to flash protests by staff members, who are demanding action and highlighting concerns about safety on the job.