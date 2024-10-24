Canada MPs Call For Justin Trudeau’s Resignation, Set October 28 Deadline

Internal calls for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s resignation as Liberal leader intensified on Wednesday as Liberal MPs convened on Parliament Hill, according to a report by CBC News.

During the closed-door meeting, dissenting MPs conveyed their grievances to Trudeau, reflecting growing discontent within the party. This gathering was part of the weekly caucus meetings that take place while the House of Commons is in session. The Wednesday meeting served as a platform for MPs to voice their concerns and frustrations directly to PM Trudeau.

Trudeau is facing mounting pressure from within his own party, with dissident Liberal MPs giving him an ultimatum to decide his future by October 28. During the caucus meeting on Wednesday, a document was presented outlining the case for Trudeau’s resignation, but it didn’t specify any consequences if he fails to meet the deadline.

Sources speaking to Radio-Canada said that 24 MPs signed an agreement to call on Trudeau to step down as Liberal leader, CBC News reported.

During the meeting, British Columbia MP Patrick Weiler presented a document that argued in favour of Trudeau’s resignation. The document suggested that the Liberal party could experience a resurgence similar to what the Democrats saw after US President Joe Biden opted not to run for re-election for the upcoming presidential elections in the country.

MPs were given two minutes each to address the room during the three-hour-long meeting. About 20 — none of them cabinet ministers — stood up to urge Trudeau to step aside before the next election, sources said. But a number of MPs also stood to voice support for the prime minister, CBC News reported.