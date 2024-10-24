SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch skips Parliamentary panel’s questioning

The parliamentary panel investigating Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch adjourned the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) questioning after the SEBI chief informed she would skip it due to “personal exigencies.”

The SEBI officials are being questioned regarding stock regulators’ performance in the wake of serious allegations from US-based Hindenburg Research.

The meeting, which was supposed to be held in Delhi on Thursday at 11 am, has been adjourned, The Indian Express reported.

The panel that consists of both ruling and opposition members was supposed to grill Buch and a team of 3-4 senior officials. The officials were anticipated to face grave scrutiny as despite SEBI’s inquiry regarding the necessity of the chairperson’s attendance, the panel had insisted on Buch’s presence.

The committee is formed to review the regulatory board’s performance, while opposition MPs are determined to delve into the allegations against Buch.

The agenda of the meeting was to review oral evidence of representatives of the finance ministry and the Securities and Exchange Board of India as part of the committee’s decision to go for the “performance review of regulatory bodies established by Act of Parliament”, PTI reported quoting sources.