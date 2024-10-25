BJP leader seeks Governor’s permission to file criminal case against Stalin and Udhayanidhi

In a significant political development in Tamil Nadu, BJP State Secretary Aswathaman has submitted a petition to Governor R.N. Ravi, seeking permission to file a criminal case against Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. The petition accuses the two leaders of making derogatory remarks against the Governor and his office, thereby disrespecting the constitutional post.

Aswathaman’s Allegations:

According to the petition, Aswathaman claims that both CM Stalin and Udhayanidhi have been making statements that undermine the authority and respect of the Governor. He specifically referred to a recent social media post by CM Stalin, where he questioned Governor Ravi’s actions and decisions, accusing him of overstepping his constitutional duties.

In the post, CM Stalin had asked, “Is he a Governor or an Aryan?” He further criticized the Governor for suggesting the removal of the word “Dravidian” from the Tamil Thaai Vazhthu (the state song), stating that such a suggestion violates the state’s laws. CM Stalin also alleged that Governor Ravi’s actions were driven by an anti-Dravidian bias, and that he continuously disrespected the sentiments of the people of Tamil Nadu.

Stalin had also urged the central government to recall the Governor, citing his repeated disregard for the cultural and legal framework of the state.

Awaiting the Governor’s Response:

Aswathaman’s petition has drawn significant attention in political circles, and all eyes are now on Governor Ravi to see how he responds to the BJP leader’s request for permission to pursue legal action. This development marks another chapter in the ongoing tensions between the Tamil Nadu government and the Governor’s office.