Deepavali: Railway security intensified across TN

As Deepavali approaches, railway stations across Tamil Nadu are bracing for a surge in travelers heading to their hometowns to celebrate the festival. With the influx of passengers, the threat of thefts and other security concerns naturally rises. To ensure a safe journey for everyone, a robust security plan involving the deployment of 1,250 police personnel across major railway stations and trains has been implemented.

In an effort to maintain peace and safeguard passengers, the railway department has set up a rotational deployment system. This includes seven Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), 25 inspectors, 95 sub-inspectors, and other officers actively monitoring the railway stations and trains. These officials are working in close coordination to prevent any untoward incidents and to provide round-the-clock vigilance.

Both the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) have stepped up their efforts at railway stations across the state. Officers are stationed at entrances, where passengers are subjected to thorough checks using metal detectors. Security measures have been intensified, including continuous monitoring of railway tracks to avert any potential threats.

For the safety of women passengers, especially those traveling in ladies’ compartments, women police officers are present in both uniform and plain clothes. Their visibility in and around these compartments aims to ensure that female travelers feel secure. CCTV cameras installed at key points, such as entrances and waiting areas, further enhance the monitoring efforts, allowing authorities to keep a watchful eye on the surroundings.

Recognizing the importance of early detection, sniffer dogs have been deployed at key railway stations in major cities like Chennai, Coimbatore, Salem, Trichy, and Madurai. These specially trained dogs assist officers in identifying potential threats and tracking criminals who may be using the rail network.

The combined efforts of the GRP, RPF, and local police forces reflect a well-coordinated approach to ensure a secure environment at railway stations during one of the busiest travel periods of the year. These intensified security measures aim to reassure passengers and allow them to focus on the festivities of Deepavali, knowing that their journey is being carefully monitored and protected.