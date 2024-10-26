‘Jobs are most pressing global issue’ 

Jobs are the most pressing global issue due to economic headwinds and rapid technological change that is redefining skills the youth need for the job market, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said.

She said this in Washington, D.C., during a discussion on how the World Bank can help create more jobs. She urged the international financial institution to collaborate with countries in identifying high-priority skilling sectors based on data, analysis and knowledge work.

Sitharaman’s remarks came during her intervention at the plenary lunch, where she spoke on the topic, ‘How Should the World Bank Shape Its Future Strategic Direction and Help Clients Create More Jobs to Keep Pace with Evolving Megatrends’.