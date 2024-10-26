IndiGo posts Rs 986 cr loss in Sept quarter

The country’s largest airline IndiGo on Friday posted a net loss of Rs 986.7 crore in the three months ended September, as grounding of planes and higher fuel costs took a toll on the bottomline.

In the 2023 September quarter, the airline’s profit stood at Rs 188.9 crore.

Excluding the impact of foreign exchange, IndiGo’s loss in the second quarter of the current financial year stood at Rs 746.1 crore, according to a release.

At the end of September, the carrier had a fleet of 410 planes.

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said the airline’s growth and expansion continued as the topline grew 14.6 per cent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 17,800 crore in the second quarter.