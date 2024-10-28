Good show by Indian startups

The Indian startup ecosystem raised around $187 million in funding this week, that included four growth-stage and 13 early-stage deals.

At least 21 domestic startups cumulatively raised $187 million across 10 deals between October 21-26. Last week, 39 early and growth-stage startups had raised around $450 million in funding.

This week, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund Temasek made an additional investment of $60 million in edtech platform Upgrad.

Healthtech platform Healthify announced the closure of $45 million round, led by existing investor Khosla Ventures, and LeapFrog Investments with new participation from Claypond Capital (family office of Indian healthcare billionaire Ranjan Pai). This takes Healthify’s total primary equity raise to approximately $125 million so far.