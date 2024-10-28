Pa Ranjith praises Vijay’s political speech

Celebrated filmmaker Pa Ranjith, known for his powerful social and political themes, took to social media to congratulate actor Vijay on his debut political speech at the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) conference in Vikravandi, Villupuram. This event marked Vijay’s formal entry into politics, where he outlined his vision for a more inclusive, equitable Tamil Nadu. Celebrated filmmaker Pa Ranjith, known for his powerful social and political themes, took to social media to congratulate actor Vijay on his debut political speech at the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) conference in Vikravandi, Villupuram. This event marked Vijay’s formal entry into politics, where he outlined his vision for a more inclusive, equitable Tamil Nadu.

In a tweet loosely translated from Tamil, Ranjith wrote, “’Pirappokkum ella uyirkkum’ (All are equal by birth) is a fundamental truth, and Actor Vijay has professed that ideology in his first political speech. My heartfelt wishes to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam leader Vijay anna.” Ranjith expressed his appreciation for Vijay’s commitment to governance rooted in equality, as well as his vow to combat religious and caste-based discrimination, divisiveness, and corruption.

Pa Ranjith’s endorsement is significant; the director is a well-known voice against caste-based discrimination and draws heavily on the philosophy of social reformer Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in his work. Vijay, during his speech, acknowledged the influence of leaders like Periyar, Kamarajar, Ambedkar, Velu Nachiyar, and Anjalai Ammal, underscoring his commitment to a progressive, anti-casteist vision.