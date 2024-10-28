Nayanthara’s 9Skin, Reliance Retail’s Tira come together 

9Skin, the skincare brand co-founded by acclaimed actor Nayanthara, announced its partnership with Reliance Retail’s Tira on Sunday. This strategic collaboration marks 9Skin’s expansion beyond its direct-to-consumer (D2C) channel and its debut in offline retail in India.

To mark this development, 9Skin is unveiling an exclusive product: the ‘Skinderella’ Hydrogel Mask, available only on Tira. This innovative mask is thoughtfully designed to deliver deep hydration and rejuvenation, addressing the diverse skincare needs of Indian consumers.

9Skin is a brand inspired by Nayanthara’s personal experiences with skin conditions, dedicated to providing effective and gentle care for all skin types. With a focus on natural ingredients and holistic approaches, 9Skin leverages advanced nanotechnology to create products that offer not just healthy skin but also a sense of nourishment and confidence.

Bhakti Modi, co-Founder, Tira, said “Partnering with 9Skin aligns with our commitment to bringing innovative skincare products to our customers.”

Nayanthara, co-founder, 9Skin, said “We are excited to partner with Tira and expand our reach within the Indian market.”