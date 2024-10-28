New weight loss drugs can cause decline in skeletal muscle mass: Study

In a recent commentary published in The Lancet journal, researchers from the US and Canada highlighted the critical importance of skeletal muscle mass in the context of medically induced weight loss, particularly with the widespread use of GLP-1 receptor agonists.

While the drugs have shown extreme potential in treating obesity — a precursor for many diseases like diabetes, hypertension, and cancer — they can also lead to substantial muscle loss as part of the weight loss process, argued researchers from Pennington Biomedical Research Center in the US, Universities of Alberta and McMaster in Canada.