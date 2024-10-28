A Timely Call 

In his recent Mann Ki Baat address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned his attention to the alarming rise of cybercrime in India, urging citizens to exercise caution online. With digital transactions and internet access growing exponentially, the risk of cyber threats — from financial frauds to data breaches — has become a pressing concern that affects every citizen. In his recent Mann Ki Baat address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned his attention to the alarming rise of cybercrime in India, urging citizens to exercise caution online. With digital transactions and internet access growing exponentially, the risk of cyber threats — from financial frauds to data breaches — has become a pressing concern that affects every citizen.

Modi’s focus on this issue is timely. India’s drive towards a digital economy needs to be matched with robust cybersecurity awareness and protections. Yet, for many citizens, especially those new to digital platforms, understanding these risks remains a challenge. The Prime Minister’s call is a reminder that awareness is the first line of defense, as is reporting cyber incidents promptly.

While public awareness is critical, it must be backed by stringent cybersecurity policies and responsive law enforcement. Strengthening India’s cybersecurity framework is essential not only for individual safety but also for fostering trust in the country’s digital ecosystem.