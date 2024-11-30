CarDekho Group posts Rs 340 cr loss in FY24

CarDekho Group, an auto-tech and fintech solution provider, posted a Rs 340 crore consolidated loss in FY 24. In FY23, it was Rs 562 crore.

On a standalone basis, the company recorded a profit of Rs 37 crore in FY24 as against a loss of Rs 143 crore in FY23.

The company’s income increased by 54 per cent on YoY (year on year) to Rs 2,074 crore in FY 24 which was Rs 1,347 crore in FY 23.

According to the company, the reason for the increase in income is the excellent performance of the insurance unit InsuranceDekho and the fintech platform Rupyy.

InsuranceDekho has received a premium of Rs 3,300 crore in FY24. InsuranceDekho focuses on tier 2 and rural cities. The company has a large network of 1.5 lakh agents, which are present in more than 1,500 cities.