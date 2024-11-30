CRISIL reaffirms strong credit ratings for Adani Group 

CRISIL Ratings has reaffirmed its strong credit ratings for Adani Group companies in its latest report released on Friday.

“Adani Group has sufficient liquidity and operational cash flows to meet its debt obligations and committed capex plans over the medium term,” the CRISIL report states.

Despite recent legal developments, including a US indictment followed by materially false and misleading coverage, the agency has maintained a positive outlook on the group’s companies and entities.

The agency highlighted the group’s robust financial profile, strong business fundamentals, and diversified infrastructure assets. “These ratings are driven largely by the strength of their business and financial risk profiles. They, among other factors, consider the steadiness of cash flows, the infrastructure nature of assets with long concession periods, and the extent of cash flow cushions,” the CRISIL report stated.