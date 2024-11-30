HC rejects plea to quash case against former Minister

The Madras High Court has refused to quash a case filed against former Tamil Nadu Transport Minister M.R. Vijayabaskar, who is accused of intimidating an election official during the 2022 urban local body elections. The Madras High Court has refused to quash a case filed against former Tamil Nadu Transport Minister M.R. Vijayabaskar, who is accused of intimidating an election official during the 2022 urban local body elections.

During the 2022 elections, election officials received information that gift items intended for distribution to voters were stored at the AIADMK office in Palaniappa Nagar, Karur. Acting on this tip, officials conducted a raid.

While the raid was underway, M.R. Vijayabaskar, along with Karur AIADMK lawyer Marappan and 10 others, allegedly obstructed the officials and issued threats to prevent them from carrying out their duties.

Following the incident, the Karur Town Police registered a case against Vijayabaskar and the other accused. The case is currently under trial in the Karur District Court.

Seeking to quash the charges against him, Vijayabaskar filed a petition in the Madras High Court. The petition was heard by Justice P. Velmurugan.

During the hearing, police argued that there was sufficient evidence to proceed with the case and that the trial was already underway in the Karur District Court. Taking this into account, Justice Velmurugan observed that the charges against the petitioner had merit and declined to quash the case.

The court dismissed Vijayabaskar’s petition, allowing the trial in the lower court to continue as scheduled.

This decision underscores the judiciary’s commitment to ensuring accountability, especially in cases involving alleged interference with electoral processes. The trial in Karur is expected to proceed without further delays.