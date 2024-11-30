Special spiritual train from TN for Maha Kumbh Mela

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a special spiritual train tour to facilitate devotees from Tamil Nadu traveling to attend the Maha Kumbh Mela. The train will connect Tirunelveli to Prayagraj, Varanasi, and Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, ensuring a seamless journey for pilgrims heading to the holy event. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a special spiritual train tour to facilitate devotees from Tamil Nadu traveling to attend the Maha Kumbh Mela. The train will connect Tirunelveli to Prayagraj, Varanasi, and Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, ensuring a seamless journey for pilgrims heading to the holy event.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, is set to begin on January 13, 2025. Pilgrims from across the country, including Tamil Nadu, are expected to travel to Uttar Pradesh for the sacred occasion. To accommodate the needs of devotees, IRCTC has organized this special train service that combines spiritual significance with travel convenience.

The train is scheduled to depart from Tirunelveli on January 16, 2025. En route, it will halt at major stations in Tamil Nadu, including Madurai, Tiruchirappalli, Thanjavur, Chidambaram, Chengalpattu, Tambaram, and Chennai Egmore, before proceeding to its destinations in Uttar Pradesh.

The nine-day spiritual tour offers different travel classes to suit passengers’ preferences. The fare for Sleeper Class (non-AC) is set at ₹28,100, while the AC 3-Tier option is priced at ₹44,850. The package includes travel, accommodation, and other amenities, ensuring a comfortable pilgrimage experience.

For bookings and further inquiries, interested passengers can contact IRCTC through the following numbers: 90031 40739 or 82879 31977.

This initiative by IRCTC aims to provide a hassle-free and enriching travel experience for devotees embarking on their spiritual journey to participate in the Maha Kumbh Mela.