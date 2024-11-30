Isaivani issue: Kasthuri questions TN govt’s inaction 

Actress Kasthuri recently addressed the media, voicing her concerns about the Tamil Nadu government’s selective handling of complaints. Actress Kasthuri recently addressed the media, voicing her concerns about the Tamil Nadu government’s selective handling of complaints.

Kasthuri, who has been residing in Hyderabad for the past four years due to her commitments in two films and two television serials, expressed frustration over the impact of her recent arrest on her personal and professional life.

The actress was arrested following a complaint alleging that she had made critical remarks about Telugus. The arrest disrupted her ongoing film and television projects, leading to a standstill in her work. Kasthuri also revealed that her son’s education had been interrupted due to her legal challenges.

Although she has been released on bail, Kasthuri is required to regularly sign at the police station, a condition she has challenged in court. The next hearing on this matter is scheduled for December 3.

Kasthuri questioned why no action had been taken in other controversial cases, such as the remarks made by singer Isaivani about Ayyappan. Despite complaints being filed, the government has not pursued these cases with the same urgency, she said. She added that this discrepancy raises doubts about the government’s uniformity in handling complaints.

“It seems the government is unable to take similar action against everyone despite complaints being filed. The concerns raised by the media and the public reflect the government’s selective approach,” she remarked.

Kasthuri refrained from making detailed comments on the government’s actions but noted that her time in jail allowed her to read extensively. She emphasized that her statements were never intended to harm anyone’s beliefs and assured that she would never engage in such behavior.

The actress concluded by stating that she hopes for fair treatment in legal matters and a resolution to her challenges.