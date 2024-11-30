Prices of crushed stone jalli and M-Sand to rise again

The prices of crushed stone jalli and M-sand are set to increase again, as announced by quarry owners. This follows last year’s hike, which was attributed to the increased royalty fees imposed on quarrying materials like granite. The prices of crushed stone jalli and M-sand are set to increase again, as announced by quarry owners. This follows last year’s hike, which was attributed to the increased royalty fees imposed on quarrying materials like granite.

In November last year, quarry owners raised the prices of crushed stone jalli and M-sand significantly. The cost of a single unit (100 cubic feet) of crushed stone jalli and wet mix increased from ₹2,000 to ₹3,000. Similarly, M-sand prices rose from ₹3,000 to ₹4,000 per unit. Additionally, an extra ₹1,000 per load was added for transportation expenses.

Quarry owners have now announced another price hike, effective from tomorrow. The specific details of the increase are yet to be revealed, but this decision has already sparked concerns among various stakeholders.

Speaking on the issue, Tamil Nadu President of the Indian Construction Experts Association, P. Palanivel, expressed concern about the potential impact of the hike. He stated, “The prices were just increased last year. If the government allows another hike now, construction costs will skyrocket. Government and private construction projects will come to a halt.”

He added that those who have already paid for their homes might not receive them as planned. “We have written to the Minister of Industries, urging the government to intervene and stop this price hike,” he said.

The price hike has also faced opposition from the Lorry Owners Association, which has raised concerns about the additional burden on the construction industry and transport sector.

The construction sector now awaits government action to address these concerns and prevent the disruption of projects across the state.