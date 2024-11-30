EPS accuses Stalin of drama over tungsten issue

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami criticized Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, accusing him of playing political drama regarding the tungsten mining issue. AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami criticized Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, accusing him of playing political drama regarding the tungsten mining issue.

During a press meet at the AIADMK office near Omalur in Salem district, Palaniswami commented on recent developments surrounding the tungsten mining proposal in Madurai.

Palaniswami stated that people in Madurai protested against the proposed tungsten mining project. He claimed that on October 18, 2023, Stalin wrote a letter to the central government supporting the establishment of the mine, a fact reported in the media.

However, facing public backlash, Stalin

has now reportedly written another letter to the central government to cancel the project. Palaniswami alleged that this was nothing more than a political ploy, stating, “This is how the DMK and Stalin consistently deceive the people.”

The AIADMK leader also criticized the DMK for going back on its election promise not to increase property tax. “Despite their assurances, the DMK has significantly hiked property taxes. During the AIADMK’s tenure, we never increased property taxes, ensuring people were not burdened even during tough times,” he asserted.

Palaniswami expressed concern over the rising crime rates in Tamil Nadu under the DMK regime, citing recent incidents such as the triple murder in Tiruppur. “Incidents of murder, robbery, and sexual harassment are increasing daily. The DMK has failed to ensure law and order,” he added.

When asked about Udhayanidhi Stalin’s controversial remarks referring to a “riot gathering” instead of a “field inspection meeting” of AIADMK , Palaniswami responded sharply. He pointed out alleged violent incidents involving DMK members, such as the attack on an MP’s house in Tiruchirappalli and the assault on police officers.

“Unlike the DMK, the AIADMK is a disciplined and healthy party. We don’t indulge in violence or factionalism. Our meetings are focused on exchanging ideas, not creating chaos,” he concluded.