New agent to Prince of Arcot Endowments appointed 

The Prince of Arcot Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, has appointed Nawabzada Ghulam Ghouse, his younger son, aged 48 years, as the new Agent to the Prince of Arcot Endowments. This appointment is for the management of the Charitable and Religious Endowments under the Prince of Arcot Endowments Act II of 1922 (Tamil Nadu Act II of 1923). The Endowments is under the control of the Prince of Arcot in Chennai, Tiruchirapalli District and other places in the Tamil Nadu State.

The Government of Tamil Nadu has approved this appointment through G.O. (Ms.) No. 106, dated 28.11.2024, issued by the Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes, and Minorities Welfare (S2) Department.

Nawabzada Ghulam Ghouse succeeds U. Mohamed Khalilullah, who has served with distinction, as the Agent since 1993. Khalilullah, now 91, has been lauded by the Prince for his decades of dedicated service to the Endowments. His tenure of 31 years as the agent is marked by significant improvements and remarkable contributions to the development and overall progress of the institution.

The Prince thanked the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Mr. M. K. Stalin, for his kind approval and accepting the request of the Prince in the appointing of the new agent.