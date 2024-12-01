Protests Erupt in Georgia Over Suspended EU Talks and Alleged Election Fraud

Tbilisi, Georgia – For the third consecutive night, protests have gripped Georgia following the government’s decision to suspend negotiations to join the European Union. Demonstrators in the capital, Tbilisi, have expressed anger over what they see as a betrayal of Georgia’s aspirations for European integration.

The unrest follows the disputed victory of the ruling Georgian Dream party in the October 26 parliamentary elections, which many viewed as a referendum on the country’s EU ambitions. The opposition has boycotted parliament, alleging widespread electoral fraud with Russian interference.

Clashes with Police and Crackdowns on Protesters

On Friday night, tensions escalated as more than 100 demonstrators were arrested during clashes with police, according to the Interior Ministry. Protesters who gathered in front of the Georgian parliament building were met with force, including water cannons, baton charges, and heavy police presence along Tbilisi’s Rustaveli Avenue. Journalists covering the protests were also reportedly targeted.

Eyewitnesses described chaotic scenes as police chased and beat demonstrators. Many accused authorities of using excessive force to suppress dissent.

Criticism of Georgian Dream and Leadership

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili has harshly criticized the ruling Georgian Dream party, accusing it of consolidating power and undermining democratic institutions. In a scathing statement, Zourabichvili said, “We no longer have independent institutions — not the courts, not the Central Bank, and certainly not the parliament. We are rapidly moving toward a quasi-Russian model.”

These remarks underscore fears that Georgia, a former Soviet republic, is drifting closer to Russia’s sphere of influence, undermining its decade-long aspiration to join the EU and NATO.

Government’s Defense and Foreign Influence Allegations

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze dismissed the protests as “violent demonstrations” and reiterated Georgia’s commitment to European integration. However, he also claimed that unnamed “foreign entities” were instigating unrest, warning against a “Maidan-style” revolution, referencing Ukraine’s 2014 uprising against Russian-backed leadership.

Opposition and Public Outcry

The opposition has rejected the government’s narrative, accusing Georgian Dream of prioritizing Russian interests over the country’s European future. Protesters have demanded a recount of the election results and the resumption of EU accession talks.

“This is about our future. We will not allow this government to take us backward into Russia’s shadow,” said one protester in Tbilisi.

A Divided Path Forward

The ongoing crisis highlights a deep divide in Georgian society between pro-European and pro-Russian factions. As protests continue to grow, the government faces increasing pressure to address the public’s demands for accountability, transparency, and a clear commitment to EU integration.

The coming days will be critical in determining whether Georgia can navigate its way out of political turmoil or risk further alienation from its European aspirations.