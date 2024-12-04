Actor Mansoor Ali Khan’s son arrested for drug trafficking links

Ali Khan Tughlaq, son of veteran actor Mansoor Ali Khan, was arrested on Wednesday by Thirumangalam police for alleged involvement in drug trafficking. The arrest follows an extensive investigation into a marijuana trade network that has already led to the detention of multiple individuals, including college students.

Police took Ali Khan Tughlaq into custody after interrogating him on Tuesday. According to sources, his name surfaced during the investigation of a marijuana trafficking ring, which recently saw the arrest of 10 individuals, including Seyad Saki, Mohammed Riyas Ali, and Faisal Ahmed.

Following the leads, police apprehended Tughlaq along with three others. All four suspects are now under police custody for further questioning.

This arrest highlights the growing involvement of youth, including students, in drug-related activities. The Thirumangalam police have intensified their crackdown on the network, which reportedly spans multiple locations and involves both suppliers and distributors.

Ali Khan Tughlaq’s arrest has sent shockwaves through the Tamil film industry, given his father Mansoor Ali Khan’s prominence as an actor known for his outspoken personality and controversial remarks.

The police have assured that no stone will be left unturned in the investigation. “We are committed to breaking this network and ensuring that all those involved face the consequences,” an official stated.