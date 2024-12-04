Carey backs Aussie batters to counter Bumrah threat

Alex Carey on Tuesday maintained Australia are a “united group”, confident that their “world-class” batters will come up with better plans to counter India’s pace threat Jasprit Bumrah in the upcoming pink-ball Test here.

With their backs against the wall, India came out all guns blazing in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series opener at Perth to win by a massive 295 runs with Bumrah (5/30 and 3/42) ripping apart Australia’s batting in each innings.

The heavy margin of defeat left Australia looking for answers as their batters flopped collectively, leaving their famed bowling attack with a lot to do.

“He’s obviously a fantastic bowler; (he) has been for a number of years. Our batters are world class as well and always find ways to come up with solutions,” Carey told the media.