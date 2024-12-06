Dynastic Politics Must End for a Progressive Tamil Nadu, Says Aadhav Arjuna

Chennai: Leadership in Tamil Nadu should not be determined by lineage but by ideology, asserted Aadhav Arjuna, VCK Deputy General Secretary and founder of Voice of Commons, on Friday.

Speaking at a book launch event dedicated to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in Chennai, he called for an end to dynastic politics by 2026, coinciding with the state assembly elections.

Highlighting the rise of the BJP in 2014, Arjuna noted that the party capitalized on anti-corruption and anti-dynasty sentiments to secure power at the Centre, maintaining its dominance ever since. “No one has been able to challenge the BJP effectively so far,” he remarked.

He urged actor and TVK leader Vijay to take a firm stand against the dynastic and corrupt practices of Tamil Nadu’s ruling party. He also emphasized the underrepresentation of Dalit leaders in the state’s general constituencies, contrasting it with Uttar Pradesh, where a Dalit candidate secured victory in Faizabad during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“Tamil Nadu has a Dalit population of 1.4 crore, yet not a single Dalit candidate is fielded in general constituencies. While Dravidian and Tamil nationalist ideologies emphasize equality, the reality is skewed by caste-based vote bank politics,” he stated.

Arjuna also raised concerns about unresolved caste-based discrimination, citing the Vengavayal incident, where human waste was allegedly dumped into a water tank used by Scheduled Caste residents. He attributed such incidents to the caste-oriented election of MLAs and ministers.

Questioning the legitimacy of a single party with 25% vote share claiming to represent the majority, he advocated for a coalition government in Tamil Nadu. He argued that challenging dynastic politics should not be equated with aligning with right-wing ideologies.

“The people of Tamil Nadu are ready to explore a new political path that prioritizes inclusivity and ideology over caste and dynasty,” Arjuna concluded.