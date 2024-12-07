Vijay criticises DMK and BJP, Calls for people-centric governance

Actor-turned-politician Vijay intensified his criticism of the ruling DMK government, addressing key issues of governance and social justice during an event to launch the book Ellarukkumana Thalaivar Ambedkar (Ambedkar: Leader for All) on Friday.

Focusing on incidents like the 2022 Vengaivayal atrocity, where human waste was allegedly mixed into a Dalit community water supply, Vijay accused the DMK of neglecting social justice and security. “What actions were taken? None. This government has failed to address such heinous incidents. Ambedkar would have been ashamed,” he said.

He also criticized the government’s response to Cyclone Fengal, accusing officials of turning natural disasters into mere photo opportunities. “Governance is not about taking pictures or issuing statements. It’s about addressing people’s problems with sensitivity,” Vijay stated.

The TVK president predicted a voter backlash against the DMK-led alliance in the 2026 Assembly elections. “The people of Tamil Nadu will reject their overconfident claims of winning 200 seats. Relying on alliances without understanding the needs of the people will not secure victory,” he warned.

Vijay also touched on the absence of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol Thirumavalavan, who skipped the event following alleged pressure from alliance partners. Vijay noted that while Thirumavalavan was not physically present, his support was felt in spirit.

Shifting his focus to national issues, Vijay took aim at the BJP-led Central government over its silence on the Manipur crisis. He called for reforms in the electoral process, emphasizing the need for consensus-based appointments of Election Commissioners to ensure free and fair elections. “Every Indian deserves hope in the integrity of our elections,” he said.