EPS mocks Stalin govt

Participating in a wedding event of an AIADMK functionary in Ariyalur, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami criticized Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and his government, labeling it it a “sticker government.”

In his speech, Palaniswami remarked that Stalin claims the DMK will achieve a sweeping victory in all 40 constituencies in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. However, he pointed out that in Ariyalur district, AIADMK candidates had secured the majority of votes in both Assembly constituencies. “In terms of percentages, AIADMK achieved a 100% victory in this district,” he said, emphasizing that Ariyalur remains an AIADMK stronghold.

Palaniswami countered allegations that the AIADMK government failed to implement welfare schemes during its tenure. He listed several achievements of the party’s rule, including the establishment of 14 medical colleges, six law colleges, an agricultural research center, numerous flyovers, and road development projects across the state.

Highlighting the AIADMK’s commitment to farmers, Palaniswami spoke about how the government responded to agricultural crises in districts like Ariyalur and Perambalur. During an outbreak of crop damage affecting maize farmers, compensation worth ₹186 crore was disbursed promptly. The following year, when an American Fall Armyworm infestation hit maize crops, the government allocated ₹48 crore to spray pesticides and protect farmers’ livelihoods.

“The AIADMK government always prioritized farmers’ welfare, providing immediate relief and assistance during crises. Ours is the only party that genuinely supports and uplifts the farming community,” he stated.

Palaniswami also emphasized that the AIADMK government was responsible for declaring the Cauvery Delta region a protected agricultural zone to safeguard the interests of farmers. “The AIADMK has always embraced and stood by farmers, unlike the current government,” he said, criticizing Stalin for ig