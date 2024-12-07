Central team visits TN to assess cyclone damage

A central team arrived in Tamil Nadu to assess the damage caused by recent cyclones and floods and met Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat for discussions. During the meeting, Stalin urged the Central Government to release ₹2,000 crore for immediate relief and presented a detailed report seeking ₹6,675 crore for permanent and temporary restoration efforts. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke with Stalin over the phone to inquire about the flood damage. The central team, led by Rajesh Gupta, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs, includes officials from various departments such as agriculture, finance, power, and rural development.

The team will visit flood-affected districts like Villupuram, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Dharmapuri, and Krishnagiri, dividing into three groups for their field assessments. Following the inspection in Tamil Nadu, they are also scheduled to visit specific areas in Puducherry. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs has approved ₹944.8 crore as interim relief, and additional funds may be sanctioned based on the team’s findings. This financial assistance aims to accelerate relief and recovery efforts and restore damaged infrastructure in the affected regions.