Crimes against Dalits has increased by: R N Ravi

Crimes against Dalits in Tamil Nadu have increased by 40% over the past three years, said Governor R.N. Ravi during a speech at an event commemorating the 69th death anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at the Governor’s residence in Guindy. The Governor paid tribute to Ambedkar by garlanding his statue, with notable attendees including Ilamurugu Muthu, leader of the Ambedkar People’s Movement, retired IAS officer Varaprasad Rao, and National SC Commission Director Ravivarman.

During the event, Governor Ravi highlighted the struggles and achievements of Dr. Ambedkar, calling him a visionary who overcame immense challenges to achieve greatness. He noted that Ambedkar’s contributions, especially in drafting the Constitution, have united the nation despite its diversity. “Even in the Governor’s residence, we have statues of Ambedkar to honor his legacy,” he said.

The Governor recalled Ambedkar’s resignation from his ministerial position due to resistance to his push for equal rights for all women under Hindu laws. He also criticized the actions that prevented Ambedkar from returning to Parliament, particularly in the 1952 elections, labeling them as acts of injustice driven by selfish interests.

Speaking on social justice, Governor Ravi emphasized that Ambedkar’s Constitution provided a framework for equality, allowing India to progress where many other newly independent nations faltered. He criticized those who claim exclusive ownership over Ambedkar’s legacy for political gain, questioning whether true social justice exists today.

The Governor cited incidents such as the denial of temple entry to Dalits, the mixing of human excreta in water tanks used by Dalit communities, and caste-based segregation in schools as evidence of ongoing atrocities, even 75 years after the Constitution was enacted. He expressed concern over the persistent sexual violence against Dalit women and the low conviction rates for such crimes in Tamil Nadu, which remain below