Senthil Balaji refutes claims of Stalin meeting Adani

Tamil Nadu’s Electricity Minister, Senthil Balaji, has refuted allegations that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin met industrialist Gautam Adani or signed any agreements with Adani’s private firms during the DMK’s tenure. In a detailed statement, the minister clarified the state’s position and warned of legal action against those spreading false information.

Minister Balaji dismissed claims propagated by opposition parties and sections of the media, stating, “There is no agreement with Adani’s companies to directly procure solar power at a higher cost, as alleged.”

He elaborated that the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) has signed contracts only with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), a central government entity, to purchase 2,000 MW of solar power for the years 2020, 2021, and 2023. These agreements were made to meet the renewable energy targets mandated by the central government and to avoid penalties for non-compliance.

The minister emphasized that no direct agreements have been signed with any private entities, including Adani, since the DMK assumed power. He pointed out that all contracts adhere to guidelines set by the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) and are transparent and lawful.

Balaji also highlighted that during the AIADMK’s rule in 2015, agreements were signed with Adani for 648 MW of solar power at a rate of ₹7.01 per unit on a long-term basis. He noted that the DMK government, upon taking office in 2021, initiated legal proceedings against this agreement and successfully reduced the rate to ₹5.10 per unit, resulting in significant cost savings for the state.

Condemning the allegations, the minister called them “deliberately fabricated lies” intended to mislead the public. He warned that if such false information continued to be spread, legal action would be taken against those responsible.