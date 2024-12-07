‘Will seek explanation from Aadhav Arjuna for controversial remarks’

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol Thirumavalavan clarified on Friday that his absence from the book launch event of “Ellarukkumana Thalaivar: Dr Ambedkar,” co-published by DMK deputy general secretary Aadhav Arjuna and released by Tamil Villisai Katchi (TVK) chief Vijay, was not due to pressure from the ruling DMK.

Thirumavalavan’s statement comes in response to allegations by Vijay that the DMK had prevented the VCK leader from attending the event. Refuting the claim, Thirumavalavan explained that his decision was based on strategic considerations to avoid being drawn into what he described as a “hidden political agenda” by vested interests aiming to disrupt the DMK-led alliance.

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy, Thirumavalavan said, “I am a mature political player capable of understanding political nuances. My decision was made to thwart attempts by certain forces to use the VCK as a tool to create a rift within the alliance.”

He criticized Aadhav Arjuna, stating that the DMK deputy general secretary’s repeated comments could potentially destabilize the alliance. Thirumavalavan added that he would seek clarification from Aadhav Arjuna over his remarks. This development follows a fresh wave of criticism from the VCK deputy general secretary targeting the DMK during the book launch event, reigniting discussions about VCK’s “legitimate” share of power in the alliance.

Thirumavalavan emphasized that his absence from the event was intended to prevent giving a “political colour” to what was originally an ordinary book launch. He pointed out that sharing a stage with Vijay, a prominent rival of the DMK, had already fueled speculation and misinterpretation.

He also lauded Vijay for participating in a book release on Dr. Ambedkar and for speaking about Ambedkar’s principles. “It is a welcome trend to see Vijay joining the mainstream in celebrating Ambedkar’s legacy,” Thirumavalavan said.