UK introduces grace period for eVisa transition

The UK introduced a grace period until March 2025, during which time expired physical documentation will be accepted for international travel as visa holders make the transition to an entirely online eVisa system.

As part of an ongoing Home Office drive, all visa holders – including many Indians – using a physical biometric residence permit (BRP), a passport containing a visa vignette sticker or ink stamp confirming their “indefinite leave to enter/remain” in the country, or biometric residence card (BRC) as evidence of their immigration rights, were given until the end of December to make the switch to an eVisa.

While the Home Office claims over 3.1 million people have already switched over to an eVisa, there are believed to be several others who have been unable to meet the year-end deadline – having encountered technical issues, among other reasons.