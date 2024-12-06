French govt collapses as Barnier loses no-confidence vote

France’s far-right and left-wing lawmakers joined together Wednesday in a historic no-confidence vote prompted by budget disputes that forces Prime Minister Michel Barnier and his Cabinet members to resign, a first since 1962.

The National Assembly approved the motion by 331 votes. A minimum of 288 were needed.

President Emmanuel Macron insisted he will serve the rest of his term until 2027. However, he will need to appoint a new prime minister for the second time after July’s legislative elections led to a deeply divided parliament.

Macron will address the French on Thursday evening, his office said, without providing details. Barnier is expected to formally resign by then.

A conservative appointed in September, Barnier becomes the shortest-serving prime minister in France’s modern Republic.