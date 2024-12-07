Zimbabwe defeats Pak

The final match of the three-match T20I series between Zimbabwe and Pakistan at the Queens Sports Club on Thursday, Zimbabwe secured a consolation victory by two wickets. This win came after heavy defeats in the first two encounters.

Pakistan, having won the toss and electing to bat first, posted a total of 132-7 in their allotted 20 overs.

They fielded a significantly altered lineup for this final clash, following comprehensive victories of 57 runs and 10 wickets in the previous two T20 internationals.

Zimbabwe’s chase was spearheaded by opener Brian Bennett, who top-scored with 43 runs off 35 deliveries. Despite his efforts, the hosts found themselves requiring 12 runs in the final over to secure victory.

In an exciting finish for the home supporters, Tinotenda Maposa struck a four and a six off the first two balls of the last over, setting up Zimbabwe’s triumph. They eventually reached 133-8 with one ball to spare, courtesy of Richard Ngarava’s winning run.