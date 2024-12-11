Gold prices surge by Rs 640 per sovereign

Gold prices saw a significant increase on Wednesday, with the price per gram rising by Rs 80, reaching Rs 7,285. The cost of one sovereign also jumped by Rs 640, now standing at Rs 58,280. This surge follows a similar spike earlier in the week, on December 10, when the price for one sovereign increased by Rs 600.

The fluctuations in gold prices have been a notable trend since the start of the year, with both upward and downward movements. Despite the volatility, the current rise in price marks a steady increase in the precious metal’s value, drawing attention from investors and consumers alike.

In contrast, silver prices have experienced a minor dip, with the price per gram falling by Rs 1, now priced at Rs 103. This drop in silver prices stands in stark contrast to the ongoing rise in gold prices, highlighting the contrasting market trends for these two metals.

The upward movement in gold prices suggests continued interest in the yellow metal, as both investors and consumers navigate a market marked by volatility. As the year progresses, these fluctuations are expected to continue, with gold maintaining its status as a safe investment option amid global economic uncertainties.